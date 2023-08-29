The 21st Century Curriculum: 15 Most Useful Things Everyone Should Know





How can we all get a well rounded education to become a full fledged participant in modern civil life? What should we educate ourselves on?





This poll aims to find some answers. But first, quick rundown on what we think are 15 most useful things everyone should know.





1. Modern Home Economics: Adulting, Living On Your Own, Self - Sufficiency, Sustainable Living





Level 1: Things to know in order to get through life: Cooking (at least how to cook a basic meal), car repair (e.g., what the lights mean, what the various fluids do, etc), emergencies (power line goes down, medical emergencies, etc), how to connect things (gadgets, systems) together, sewing, basic homemaking & home repair, plumbing, gun handling and safety, first aid, calorie counts, fitness basics, healthy living / basic health facts, carbon footprint of human activities, pollution & consumerism, etc. Sex-ed, which is a biology lesson, not a moral lesson, it's a biology lesson.





Level 2: Consumer protection, how to effectively file a complaint with both a company and with consumer protection agencies.





Level 2: Surviving office work: Office Work is 2/3rds politics (Basically keeping the boss happy & keeping your opinions to yourself), 1/3 actual work. Quiet quitting. Knowing your employer / HR department isn't loyal to you.





2. Emotional Literacy

Emotional maturity, Finding a balance in life, finding the middle path, knowing that you may like someone but that person may not like you back, world works on 'give and take', nothing lasts forever, the golden rule, IQ vs EQ, value of persistence, knowing when to finally let go, etc.





3. Politics: Main ideas & Tactics

Anarchism, socialism...democracy & its variants (representative, first past the post, proportional, etc), Voting on issues and not on ideologies | Nation states, elites, 1%, groupism (Us vs Them)| Politics vs Statesmanship | Capitalism & how it stokes over-consumption and base human desires to thrive | Propaganda, argument tactics, Pseudo news, etc.





Civics: How the government works - paperwork form, procedures. Checks & balances. 'Letter of the law' vs 'spirit of the law'. Working of the legal system - progress of a case. What to do do when stopped by a cop. The benefits of knowing people in the right places , etc.

Question the competence and judgment of the political leadership. They work on your dime.





4. Religion & Society

Atheism, organized religion, religion's role in politics and government, difference between faith and reason, main ideas from famous atheists, etc.





5. Media Literacy

Fake news, paid news, astroturfing, sock puppets, cliches, buzzwords, content analysis, etc | Recognizing disinformation | Recognizing the ads - they are everywhere. Most of the entertainment is advertising. | Movie business | Video games business





6. IT Literacy





Level 1: Basic computer use. Basics of folders, files, organization. How to format documents/text. Touch-typing, Word processing, spreadsheets, internet search, social media "hygiene", how cloud storage works, having offline backups of your data, instructions on not believing most of what you read on the internet, avoiding malware, avoiding spyware (including the advertising variant), online scams & frauds, difference between computer science (information theory, complexity theory, digital algorithms, and digital system engineering) & website / app programming etc.





Level 2: Basic personal Cybersecurity - Not reusing passwords. Understanding the value and risks of one's personal data. How to spot a phishing email. How to recognize a scam email, etc.





Level 3: A little programming so you know how you can get computers to do what you want. A little bit of AI and Data Science / Data Analytics basics. Knowing that humans make algorithms (at least s far).





7. Financial Literacy

Financial planning, power of compounding, health insurance, right kind and right timing for taking debt, marriage, buying a house, getting a mortgage and a loan, how to do your taxes, how to calculate future value of an investment, how to calculate the cost of a loan at a given interest rate, both monthly payments and total interest payments), basic investment approaches, maintain a proper budget, plan for retirement, financialization of the system, tactics used by banks and financial companies, needs vs wants, who pays the most tax (salaried middle class), hypes (e.g. crypto), MLM, financial bubbles, credit cards, etc. If it is to good to be true it is NOT>





8. Basic Business Literacy

Business planning, promotion, accounting, selling, etc...





9. Trades Knowledge

Front line jobs - Electrician, mechanic, plumber, nurse, doctor, machinist, sanitation (society shuts down without sanitation), robotics/ automation, jobs that can't be replaced by AI (Artificial Intelligence) in the near future, etc.

No need for college degrees. 2 years community college at most, if needed. Apprenticeships.





10. History Knowledge

Nation states, Big history (Timelines into the future), no such thing as clean narratives, victors write history, history vs propaganda, big man theory of history, debunking myths, process of historical research, histories of little things, etc.





11. Math Knowledge

Money math, consumer math, home math, business math...some linear algebra...practical geometry (e.g.. construction)





12. Language Skills

Reading, writing, communicating effectively. Using correct grammar. 2 languages, preferably.





13. Art / Literature

Classic works / canon (Genre wise), tropes, shapes of stories (e.g. a situation - rise - fall - rise fall...), art styles, writing styles (Hemingway iceberg, Faulkner / McCarthy Gothic, Markson experimental, etc.), how to market and brand yourself, the sad business of art, etc.





14. Science Knowledge

Scientific literacy: Knowing how science works - By asking a lot of Whys. The scientific process. Scientific Literacy is more than just knowing a 'cool' science fact e.g. number of sand particles on beaches of Earth.





Biology, Chemistry, Math, Physics are ALL needed in real world jobs & situations - E.g. What do plants and humans need to survive? How much CO2 is produced by burning a given amount of a hydrocarbon / a specific human activity like flying from A to B? How to read a periodic table, Knowing what elements a compound contains. Etc.





15. Skills For The Apocalypse

Nursing & farming.

Prepper / Survivalist, etc - Basic supplies to have in various situations. Bug out bags.

Labels: curriculum